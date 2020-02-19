Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
Winooski, VT
Jean Cauchon DeVarney


1934 - 2020
Jean Cauchon DeVarney Obituary
Jean Cauchon DeVarney

Winooski - Jean Cauchon DeVarney died on February 16, 2020. She was born in Winooski, VT on July 10, 1934, the daughter of E. Leo and Frances Metallo Cauchon. Her husband, Guy E. DeVarney predeceased her on November 20, 1993. She retired from Martin Marietta (formerly General Electric Co.) in 1994.

She is survived by her children; David DeVarney and his wife Victoria of Bristol, RI, Christine "Kiki" Leech of Winooski, VT, Guy P. DeVarney and his partner Robert Gleason of Fairfax, VT, a brother Richard Cauchon and his wife Mary of Fayetteville, NY and Cape Coral, FL, a grandson Jeffrey Leech, his wife Kelly and great grandsons Jacob and Jase of Cape Vincent, NY and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her request there will be no calling hours. A Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski will be held Thursday February, 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM.

Please no flowers due to the Lenten season. Donations may be made in her memory to St Francis Xavier church or St Francis Xavier school. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2020
