Jean Clark Weaver
Burlington - Jean Clark Weaver, 93, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the UVM Medical Center.
She was born in Burlington on February 11, 1926, to Theron C Clark and Anne Putnam Clark. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1944 and the University of Vermont in 1948. She married Lelon A. Weaver Jr on December 24, 1948, in Burlington VT. Over the years the couple resided in Chambersburg PA, Fort Knox KY, Lafayette IN, and Waterbury Center VT before relocating to Burlington in 1964. She worked for many years as the Departmental Secretary for the Department of Botany at UVM. Following her retirement from UVM, she made a number of major trips with family. One trip was a driving trip to Alaska and back, another was a swing through the Western US and Canada to meet more distant Weaver relatives. Yet another trip was a month-long excursion through the Canadian Maritime provinces. Jean was also known for instigating gatherings of her extended family and was always ready to spend time with grandchildren. Another facet was her skill with making custom quilts. The beds of her descendants are both good-looking and warmer in the winter due to her abilities. She was a long term and active member of the Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington where she served on many committees and sang Alto in the church choir from 1966 into 2019. She was also an active member of Chapter B of PEO for over 70 years where she held every office in the organization.
She is survived by her sons James L. Weaver and Michael C. Weaver, their spouses Linda Shonk Weaver and Patricia Underwood Weaver, grandchildren Derek and Amy Weaver, Derek's spouse Blair Miller Weaver and a great grand-daughter Marlo Jean Weaver and by her sister Joan Clark Lang. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years Lelon A. Weaver Jr and by her sisters Jane Clark Brown and Janet Clark Page.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington Vermont.
The Funeral service will be on Saturday, May 25th at 10 AM at the Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St, South Burlington, VT.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faith United Methodist Church. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019