Jean ErtlFairfax - Jean Smith Ertl passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to United Church of Fairfax, c/o Sally Sweet Treas., 44 Sweet-Slattery Road, East Fairfield, VT 05448. Please visit awrfh.com to view further information and to share your memories.