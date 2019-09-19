|
Jean Lucy Mullen
Burlington - Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jean L. Mullen, 92, formerly of Burlington, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 896 Main Street Manchester, Connecticut. Burial will be at East Cemetery, Manchester. The family will greet friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester.
Mrs. Mullen died on Monday, September 16, 2019, surrounded by family at her son's home in Vernon, Connecticut. Jean L. Mullen was born on February 2, 1927, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the daughter of Charles Emerson and Mary Miles. She was united in marriage to Joseph L. Mullen on November 23, 1946, in Portsmouth. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1994. They were married for 48 grace-filled years living in the communities of Portsmouth, Braintree Massachusetts, and Burlington before retiring to Manchester, Connecticut to be near family.
Jean attended Portsmouth High School, Class of 1945, and upon graduation worked in the secretarial pool at Fort Constitution and then the Federal Housing Authority where she met her husband, Joseph. After nurturing and raising her children, Jean returned to the workforce as an Executive Secretary at IBM in Essex Junction, Vermont. She retired in 1985 at the end of a very successful and upwardly mobile career that included new roles as Draftsman and later Buyer. Jean took great pride in working for IBM and as is true of many from the Greatest Generation, was forever grateful for the opportunities afforded her.
Mrs. Mullen believed in giving back and maintained a lifetime of service donating time as a den mother for the Girl Scouts, spearheading fund-raising campaigns for the Heart Fund, doing charitable work at church and school, and mentoring disadvantaged youth. In her retirement years, she was most proud of raising money in support of the local hospital as a member of the volunteer staff at the Penny Saver Thrift Store in Manchester.
Outside of work and service to others, Jean was an accomplished artist, a woodworking craftsman, and an avid gardener having won awards for her floral designs. She loved traveling with her best friends to foreign lands, going to Mohegan Sun with her daughters, and playing a good game of Rummikub or bridge with anyone. An avid sports fan, Jean loved watching the UConn women's basketball team and New England Patriots football games. In her prime, she bowled or played golf on most every weekend.
Jean, known as Mimi to those who loved her, is survived by her children Jeanne L. Mullen and spouse Kathleen Rossvall of Portland, Maine, Patricia McCary of South Portland, Maine, Joseph L. Mullen, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Greenland, New Hampshire, Janice F. Clark and husband Allen of Augusta, Maine, Robert K. Mullen and wife Julie of Vernon, Connecticut, Jennifer V. Holmes and husband Geoffrey of Ellington, Connecticut, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and other family and friends.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, daughter Mary Mullen, granddaughter Jessica A. Mullen, grandson Sean R. Ruel, father Charles Emerson, mother Mary, brothers Emerson and Robert Miles, and sister Priscilla Thibodeau, may they rest in peace.
Nothing was more important to Mimi than her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her own childhood was less than ideal and spent separated from her parents. Years later she would reflect upon this in a letter thusly:
"We were married on November 23, 1946. We rented a house at the Acres for $37.00 a month. We had two bedrooms, a living room, and a kitchen. It was heavenly to me. This was my first real home since I was five years old. I would be a good wife and if children came, I would be the best mother in the world, I promised."
Mom, you were the best mother in the world. Promise fulfilled.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019