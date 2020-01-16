Resources
Jean Mac Caskie, a former resident of Burlington and Winooski Vermont passed away on December 22, 2019 at Lakewood Ranch Hospice in Sarasota, Fl. Jean was born in Sarasota, Fl. on February 8, 1952. She was a highly skilled and compassionate nurse for many years in both Vermont and Florida. Services for Jean will be held at The Concordia Lutheran Church in Sarasota, Florida on 1/18/20 at 11:00 am. If anyone would like to make a donation in Jean's name one may make a donation to the Concordia Lutheran Church, 2185 Wood Street in Sarasota, Fl. 34237
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
