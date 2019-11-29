|
|
Jeanette Littleton, 82 of South Burlington, VT passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 27, 2019.
Jeanette was born October 7, 1937. She is predeceased by her husband Kenneth Littleton and her beloved daughter Laurie Lee Jezercak, as well as her brothers Thomas Elliott, Richard Elliott, Lenny Elliott, and their wives.
She leaves behind her loving and large family, Kathy and Bryon Ladd, Frank and Nancy Peters, Steven and Joan Peters, Kenneth and Mary Littleton, Charles (Chu) and Danette Littleton, Peggy and Christopher Fanning, Kelly and Chuck Irish, and John and Val Littleton, as well as her many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces and cousins.
A special thank you to her granddaughter Christine Parent, she was her angel on earth!
A huge thank you to her loving daughter Kathy for all she has done for her for so many years.
Services will be held privately for family. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019