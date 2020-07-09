Jeanette Toutant Morris
South Burlington - Jeanette Toutant Morris, 87, of South Burlington died on Saturday, June 27 with her family by her side. She was at peace and comfortable and she left this world as she would have insisted without drugs or machines. Jeanette was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, role model and friend.
She was born on July 29, 1932 in Burlington the daughter of Arthur and Christie Echo Toutant. She was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1950. On November 17, 1951 she married Clarence (Bud) Lloyd Morris, Jr. at the First United Methodist Church in Burlington.
Jeanette worked for many years in banking retiring from The Howard Bank as Vice President and Regional Manager. Missing work she started a new career as the receptionist at Vermont Gas. She volunteered many years at the American Red Cross in Burlington. She delivered Meals on Wheels, she sang in her church choir, was a member of the Champlain Echoes and loved a good sing along with her John Denver CD. Jeanette was a charter member of the Faith United Methodist Church of South Burlington.
Jeanette loved golfing with friends every chance she got and was a member of the women's golf league at Kwiniaska Golf Club. She was a die hard fan of the UVM women's and men's basketball teams and she attended games with her companion George. Jeanette and George kept on the go visiting his children and grandchildren and taking rides to no place in particular but always ending with a cone of vanilla ice cream. She loved decorating and redecorating her home especially for the holidays. But what gave her the most joy was loving, caring and looking out for her own two children no matter where they were in the country. As someone wrote, her kids were the joy and sparkle of her life.
Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Karen E. Morris and her son, Colby L. Morris. She was predeceased by her husband, her mother, her brother Arthur Toutant, sisters Corliss Bradley and Beverly Audette as well as her adopted shelter cats Annie and Mollie. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and her long time companion, George Passage.
The service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home, Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
