Jeanne Adele Penoyar
Burlington - Jeanne Adele Penoyar, 86 years of age, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT.
Jeanne was born October 5, 1933 in Queens, New York to the late Thomas and Aida Comer. She was the eldest of four children, two of whom preceded her in death. Jeanne was a graduate of Adelphi University and enjoyed a successful career as a computer analyst at Brookhaven National Laboratory.
Jeanne married the late David Penoyar in 1973 and they spent much of their time together in the outdoors - camping in the Adirondacks, running with the Bohemia Track Club or working in the garden at home on Long Island. Jeanne was a devout Catholic and was deeply involved in the Church throughout her life. After moving to Vermont in 1995, she sang in the choir and served in the Lay ministry at Mass at Blessed Sacrament parish in Stowe and then St. Andrew's parish in Waterbury until her health declined in recent years.
Jeanne also loved to do the Sunday NY Times crossword, spend time with family and care for the many feline companions she enjoyed throughout her life. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend.. "To know her was to love her."
Jeanne leaves to cherish her loving memory her children, Janet Baldasare and James Simone; and her stepchildren, John Penoyar and Susan Chernek, as well as five grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many friends. We will all miss her dearly.
Calling hours will take place this Tuesday August 25, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Flynn Ave in Burlington. Burial will be held in New York. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences.