Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N. Winooski Ave.
Burlington, VT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne E. (Metivier) Riley


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanne E. (Metivier) Riley Obituary
Jeanne E. Riley (Metivier)

Colchester - Jeanne E. Riley (Metivier) of Colchester, VT, and Sebastian, FL passed away suddenly on January 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 19, 1949, the third child of Armand and Antoinette Metivier. She grew up in Winooski and after graduation started her long career with the local phone company.

She married Thomas Riley in 1971 and had 2 daughters, Caryn and Sharon. The family lived in Swanton and Colchester until shortly after retirement when they moved to Sebastian Florida. Here they made another family within their new community. Jeanne was always the first to jump in and help whoever was in need. She loved her new job of planning get-togethers and parties within their community.

She was predeceased by her parents Armand and Antoinette Metivier. She is survived by her husband Tom Riley; daughter Caryn and husband Jeff Gorton and daughter Sharon Riley; grandchildren Billy and Alyssa Pretty and Emily, Amanda and Logan Carter; her siblings Peter Metivier, Suzanne Sterner, Carol and Bob Topping, Marie and Art Cohen, Pauline and David Muir and many nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 8 pm at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 28 at 11 am at Holy Cross Church with interment to follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now