Jeanne E. Riley (Metivier)
Colchester - Jeanne E. Riley (Metivier) of Colchester, VT, and Sebastian, FL passed away suddenly on January 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on November 19, 1949, the third child of Armand and Antoinette Metivier. She grew up in Winooski and after graduation started her long career with the local phone company.
She married Thomas Riley in 1971 and had 2 daughters, Caryn and Sharon. The family lived in Swanton and Colchester until shortly after retirement when they moved to Sebastian Florida. Here they made another family within their new community. Jeanne was always the first to jump in and help whoever was in need. She loved her new job of planning get-togethers and parties within their community.
She was predeceased by her parents Armand and Antoinette Metivier. She is survived by her husband Tom Riley; daughter Caryn and husband Jeff Gorton and daughter Sharon Riley; grandchildren Billy and Alyssa Pretty and Emily, Amanda and Logan Carter; her siblings Peter Metivier, Suzanne Sterner, Carol and Bob Topping, Marie and Art Cohen, Pauline and David Muir and many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 8 pm at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. Funeral services will be on Friday, June 28 at 11 am at Holy Cross Church with interment to follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019