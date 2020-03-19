Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Jenkins


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Jenkins Obituary
Jeanne Jenkins

Shelburne - Jeanne Jenkins, 94, of Shelburne, died on March 17, 2020 at The Arbors.

She was born on August 19,1925 in Starksboro, VT., the third of six children of Earl and Lila Trombley Dunshee. She graduated from Brandon High School where she played on the basketball team.

Jeanne was married in St. Paul's Church in Burlington to Howard (Larry) Jenkins. She worked in the office of Drs. Stackpole, Gentry, and Madison. She was very active, and enjoyed traveling, biking, tennis, golf, and bridge. Jeanne and Larry spent winters skiing and summers sailing and camping with their three girls. Jeanne was adventurous, social and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by Nancy Jenkins, Seattle WA, Paula and David LaRose, Colchester VT and Suzanne Jenkins and Art Hyland, Vienna, VA, as well as two grandsons, Travis and Eric LaRose.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to The Arbors staff for their excellent and compassionate end of life care!

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to COTS of Burlington, or The Stern Center of Williston.

Funeral Services and burial will be scheduled at a later date due to the current circumstances.

Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -