|
|
Jeanne Jenkins
Shelburne - Jeanne Jenkins, 94, of Shelburne, died on March 17, 2020 at The Arbors.
She was born on August 19,1925 in Starksboro, VT., the third of six children of Earl and Lila Trombley Dunshee. She graduated from Brandon High School where she played on the basketball team.
Jeanne was married in St. Paul's Church in Burlington to Howard (Larry) Jenkins. She worked in the office of Drs. Stackpole, Gentry, and Madison. She was very active, and enjoyed traveling, biking, tennis, golf, and bridge. Jeanne and Larry spent winters skiing and summers sailing and camping with their three girls. Jeanne was adventurous, social and had a great sense of humor.
She is survived by Nancy Jenkins, Seattle WA, Paula and David LaRose, Colchester VT and Suzanne Jenkins and Art Hyland, Vienna, VA, as well as two grandsons, Travis and Eric LaRose.
The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to The Arbors staff for their excellent and compassionate end of life care!
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to COTS of Burlington, or The Stern Center of Williston.
Funeral Services and burial will be scheduled at a later date due to the current circumstances.
Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020