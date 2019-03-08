Services
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Ave.
Swanton, VT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Canada St.
Swanton, VT
Jeanne M. Reynolds


1942 - 2019
Jeanne M. Reynolds Obituary
Jeanne M. Reynolds

Orlando, FL - Jeanne M. Reynolds, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in Orlando, FL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 8, 2019
