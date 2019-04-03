|
Jeanne Marie Poirier Laplante
Winooski - Jeanne Marie Poirier Laplante,95, died March 30, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Center , Burlington. Jeanne was born in Winooski, attended St. Louis Convent, and graduated from Winooski High School. She worked for the telephone company prior to her marriage, in 1947, to Fernand A. Laplante. She was predeceased by her parents, Hermas and Lena Poirier, her brother Bob, sister in law Joan, brothers in law Rev. JeanPaul Laplante, Conrad Laplante and wife Solange, Ronald Laplante, and her husband Fern .
She was a longtime member of St. Anthony Church and recently, St. Francis Xavier Church. While a member of St Anthony Church Jeanne volunteered her skills at mending and sewing at the church thrift shop for many years. She also volunteered for over 20 years at the Shelburne Museum in the textile dept, bringing her quilting skills to restore many of the quilts in the collection.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne Laplante-Killoran (Kathy ),
Louise Laplante, Marc Laplante (Carol) Robert Laplante (Linda) and Bernard Laplante. Also surviving are Granddaughter Amy , great grandson
Isaiah, sister-in-law Mary Jane Laplante as well as many loving friends, nieces and nephews .
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Winooski, Friday April 5 at 1:00. There are no calling hours . Burial will be at a later date. Donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter St. Winooski. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019