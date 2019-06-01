|
|
Jeannette (Giroux) LeClair
Burlington - Jeannette M. LeClair, 80, passed away at home on May 26, 2019.
She was born in Burlington on Dec. 9, 1938, the daughter of George and Edwidge (Loranger) Giroux.
She was a homemaker and mother of 5 children. She married Kenneth LeClair on August 3, 1957 in Burlington. He predeceased her in January of 1989 and her eldest daughter, Deborah, passed away in February of 2014.
She is survived by her children: George LeClair (Colleen Vinton) of Isle La Motte, Corinne Thompson (Jeff) of So. Burlington, Jay LeClair (Jessica) of Burlington and Keith LeClair (Jenn) of Burlington; several grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 7, at 11am in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Avenue in Burlington.
Those wishing may send memorial contributions to either:
Vermont , 110 Main St. Burlington, VT 05401 or , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 1, 2019