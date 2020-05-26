|
Jeannette (Maynard) Macomber Griffith
Jeannette (Maynard) Macomber Griffith died on May 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 7, 1932 in Burlington, VT to Burton M. Maynard and Helen Slapp Maynard.
Jeannette, along with her parents and brother Lee Maynard, lived on Converse Court in Burlington and spent every Sunday and every summer on her grandfather's farm in Jeffersonville, VT. It was there she fell in love with nature.
Jeannette graduated from Burlington High School in 1949 and then graduated from Lasell Junior College.
While in high school, she played in the band where she met her future husband Sam Macomber. They were married on September 4, 1954. They worked together at New York Life Insurance company and transferred to various cities throughout the next 12 years. In 1965, they moved with their four children back home to Vermont and founded Fair Haven Auto Supply. Her sharp mind for business helped to create a business that still is successful today.
Jeannette understood the importance of community engagement before it was fashionable and was a trailblazer in many areas. She was active in her community serving as the first woman on the Fair Haven Union High School Board. She volunteered with many organizations including Girl Scouts, Vermont Achievement Center, Beverly Manor Nursing Home, Rutland Regional Medical Center, First Congregational Church of Fair Haven, and a host for the Fresh Air Organization for several summers. In 1980 she lost her husband Sam.
Love continued when she married John R. Griffith in 1982, and they enjoyed 21 years together on Skyway Farm. In 1991 they took their covered wagon with their two belgian horses on the Vermont Bicentennial Ride. She loved to cook and host large family gatherings that always ended with a choice of various pies. She shared a love for horses, farming, mountains, and land conservation. John passed away in 2003. She spent the remainder of her life on Skyway Farm loving and caring for her ever growing family.
She was predeceased by husbands Sam in 1980 and John in 2003; her brother Lee Maynard, and her parents.
Survivors include her children; Carol (Jim) Egan, Sally (Chris) Stanton, Jane (Michael) Foley, S. Allen (Pam) Macomber, and nine grandchildren; Kate, Abby, Genevieve, Lee, Molly, Alexandra, Shawn, Sam and Haley; 16 great grandchildren; Camryn, Madilyn, Carter, Isabelle, Lilly, Charlie, Murphy, Loula, Breck, Theo, Sullivan, Margo, Wilson, Charlotte, Griffith, and Asa; and four nieces and one nephew.
At her request, there will be a private family remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743.
She loved greatly and in return was loved back even more. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020