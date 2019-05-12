Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
132 Main St
Winooski, VT
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service
132 Main St
Winooski, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeannette Martin Obituary
Jeannette Martin

Colchester - Jeannette Martin, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7th at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home.

She leaves her children; Fred and his wife Joan Solomon of Texas, Jan and her husband John Gonyea of Essex, and Michael Solomon of Charlotte. Her 9 grandchildren; Christina and Shelby, Jessica, Steven, Devan, Loren, Makayla, Malayna, Myles; and a great granddaughter Addison. She also leaves her best friend Eve Willette, as well as, her companion of many years Harry Sargent.

She was predeceased by her parents Winnifred and Lester, siblings Mickey, Winnifred, Blanche, Joe and Gene. She is survived by siblings; Ruby and husband John Benoit of Colchester, Frances Jones of Burlington, Bernard and wife Rosie Martin of Colchester, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jeannette grew up in Colchester, graduating high school and enjoying everything life had to offer. She taught nursery school at a young age and loved spending time with little ones. She had several different careers over the years, including modeling vacuums for G.E. She was happiest when she was in the kitchen cooking for family gatherings and friends in general. Socializing was a large part of her life and she had a smile that would light up a room.

She spent many years living in Bethel with Harry, helping with the day to day operations of his trailer park. Hanging out with her dog Roscoe and her Donkey were a favorite pastime of hers. Some of her later years were spent back in Colchester, enjoying her own home and the comfort of her surroundings.

Visiting Hours will be Thursday, May 16, 10 AM until 12 PM, with a service immediately following at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St in Winooski. A private committal service for immediate family will take place at Colchester Village Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now