Jeannette Martin
Colchester - Jeannette Martin, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7th at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home.
She leaves her children; Fred and his wife Joan Solomon of Texas, Jan and her husband John Gonyea of Essex, and Michael Solomon of Charlotte. Her 9 grandchildren; Christina and Shelby, Jessica, Steven, Devan, Loren, Makayla, Malayna, Myles; and a great granddaughter Addison. She also leaves her best friend Eve Willette, as well as, her companion of many years Harry Sargent.
She was predeceased by her parents Winnifred and Lester, siblings Mickey, Winnifred, Blanche, Joe and Gene. She is survived by siblings; Ruby and husband John Benoit of Colchester, Frances Jones of Burlington, Bernard and wife Rosie Martin of Colchester, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jeannette grew up in Colchester, graduating high school and enjoying everything life had to offer. She taught nursery school at a young age and loved spending time with little ones. She had several different careers over the years, including modeling vacuums for G.E. She was happiest when she was in the kitchen cooking for family gatherings and friends in general. Socializing was a large part of her life and she had a smile that would light up a room.
She spent many years living in Bethel with Harry, helping with the day to day operations of his trailer park. Hanging out with her dog Roscoe and her Donkey were a favorite pastime of hers. Some of her later years were spent back in Colchester, enjoying her own home and the comfort of her surroundings.
Visiting Hours will be Thursday, May 16, 10 AM until 12 PM, with a service immediately following at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St in Winooski. A private committal service for immediate family will take place at Colchester Village Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 12, 2019