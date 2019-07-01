|
|
Jeannine (Jenny) A. Dattilio
Burlington - Jeannine (Jenny) A. Dattilio, loving mother and servant of the Lord, was called to the home of her Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church with internment to follow at Resurrection Park. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Burlington Rehabilitation Center Resident Fund, c/o Patty Trombley, 300 Pearl Street, Burlington VT 05401, a and continuous acts of kindness in memory of Jeannine. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019