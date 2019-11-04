Services
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Waterbury, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannine Merchant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannine Merchant


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeannine Merchant Obituary
Jeannine Merchant

Waterbury - Jeannine Claire Merchant - 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and family on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Winooski on April 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Fabianna (Mongeur) Santerre. She married Rodney "Buz" Merchant on March 3, 1956 in Waterbury. Buz passed away on August 1, 2008.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeannine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perkins-Parker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -