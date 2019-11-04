|
Jeannine Merchant
Waterbury - Jeannine Claire Merchant - 82, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and family on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Winooski on April 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Fabianna (Mongeur) Santerre. She married Rodney "Buz" Merchant on March 3, 1956 in Waterbury. Buz passed away on August 1, 2008.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Inurnment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences and to read a more complete obituary, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019