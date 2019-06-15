|
Jeannine Struthers
Essex Junction - Jeannine C. Struthers, age 86, affectionately known as 'MeMe' to her family, passed away peacefully in her home June 2, 2019 following a slow surrender to advanced cancer.
She was born in February of 1933 in Roxton Pond, Quebec, the youngest daughter of Alfred and Delvica Bienvenue. She was faithfully married to Donald Struthers for 54 years, who tragically preceded her in death in 2012.
When she was 17, Jeannine immigrated to the United States with her family. While learning English, she attended cosmetology school. Through hard work and dedication, she graduated 2nd in her class and became the founder of two successful beauty salons in Connecticut. Though her business remained in CT, she carried her passion for hair with her to Vermont, where she happily gave exceptional kitchen haircuts to family and friends. Her own hair remained perfectly coiffed until the moment she passed, and no one was allowed to touch it but her.
Ever the optimist, Jeannine always had a ready smile and a positive outlook on just about everything - except snakes. She HATED snakes. She was a quiet person who loved to laugh, who enjoyed spending time with family and adored her grandchildren. She took great pleasure in having a puff on the porch on warm summer days; sipping a freshly brewed cup of hot coffee; tending to her garden beds and flowers, especially her cosmos and zinnias; and watching Judge Judy.
Jeannine is survived by her daughter, Lori Beaupre of Georgia; her son, Jason Struthers of Essex Junction; and her three grandchildren, Jacob Beaupre Struthers, Izak Struthers, and Isla Struthers.
A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 4:00pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Junction. Please place on-line condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 15, 2019