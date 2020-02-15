|
Jeff Edwards
Richmond - Jeff Edwards, 67, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Richmond on February 12th. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen Gillam, and their three children Tyler, Kim, and Jeremy Edwards and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Richmond Free Library, 201 Bridge Street, Richmond, VT. A complete obituary will appear on giffordfuneralhome.com at a later date. Ar-rangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020