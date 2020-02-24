|
Jeff Nickerson
Burlington/Leesburg, FL - Jeff Nickerson, 76, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, February 23, following a lingering illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Burlington on November 11, 1943, the son of the late Frederick and Mildred (Hayes) Nickerson. He was predeceased by his brother James and first wife Sharon Trombley. He is survived by his wife of thirty years Sandra Gazo of Burlington, and stepsons Matt (Beth) and Tim Gazo, and grandchildren Leland, Louis, and Ella Gazo, and Silas Hastings.
He was a graduate of Burlington High School and a member of Holy Cross parish. He is currently a member of St. Mary's of the Lakes church in Eustis, Florida. He joined the Air Force at 18 and served in Vietnam. He was a thirty-year employee of IBM.
Jeff was a devoted grandfather who always made time for the grandkids and loved to spoil them and build things for them in his workshop. He attended the children's sports events for many years, until his health no longer allowed him to. The children referred to him as their Moo Moo.
He was a big fan of the Red Sox, model trains, and casinos. In Florida he became a very competitive bingo player. He also enjoyed shuffle board and corn hole. His favorite trip was to London where he managed to get locked in Herrod's. Jeff also loved dancing, and had a reputation as an excellent dance partner. He was a record-breaking Devil Dog eater.
Jeff loved to make a quick joke. He was a kind and thoughtful husband and grandfather. He will be missed by friends and family.
Services will be held in Florida, with a later Spring burial in Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares Florida, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020