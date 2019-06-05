Services
Spears Funeral Home - Richford
140 Main St.
Richford, VT 05476
802-933-4408
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
the park on Main St.
Richford, VT
Jeffery "Chauncey" Morse

Jeffery "Chauncey" Morse Obituary
Jeffery "Chauncey" Morse

Richford - Jeffrey "Chauncey" Morse, age 57, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the park on Main St. in Richford, VT. Please bring a story, memory, or fun fact to share that Jeff would have enjoyed.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 5, 2019
