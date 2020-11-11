Jeffrey BlondinWinooski - Jeffrey (Jeff) Louis Blondin passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with MDS. He was in the company of his family, as he always wanted to be.A lifelong Vermonter and master mechanic by trade, Jeff left an indelible mark on all who knew him and a body of work that will live on for many years to come. He will be incredibly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Nov, 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, with a short service beginning at 4:30 pm.To view Jeff's complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit