1/1
Jeffrey Blondin
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Blondin

Winooski - Jeffrey (Jeff) Louis Blondin passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with MDS. He was in the company of his family, as he always wanted to be.

A lifelong Vermonter and master mechanic by trade, Jeff left an indelible mark on all who knew him and a body of work that will live on for many years to come. He will be incredibly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

Visiting hours will be held on Fri. Nov, 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at the LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, with a short service beginning at 4:30 pm.

To view Jeff's complete obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit

https://lavignefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved