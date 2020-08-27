1/1
Jeffrey E. Bennett
1959 - 2020
Jeffrey E. Bennett

Carlisle, PA - Jeffrey E. Bennett, 61, died at home on August 21, 2020.

Born August 3, 1959 in Burlington, VT to Alice (Perkins) Bennett of Shelburne, VT and the late Edwin Bennett.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife Judy (Sperr) Bennett; his children Maeghan (Earl) Booska, Taylor Bennett (Jenna Garrison) and their sister Tori Cousino; grandchildren Kellen, Aisling and Paeton; and two siblings Stuart Bennett (Linda Mayer) and Jill Bennett.

A celebration of Jeff's life will be scheduled at a later date.

To read the full obituary or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
