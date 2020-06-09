Jeffrey Hanson
1956 - 2020
Jeffrey Hanson

Starksboro - Jeffrey Allen Hanson, age 64 of Starksboro, VT passed away suddenly on June 7, 2020 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years Constance Ann Jennings Hanson; his four children, Scott Sprano and his wife Julie Sprano, Tricia Sprano and her partner William Merrifield, Todd Hanson, and Shawn Hanson; his nine grandchildren, Damien Church-Sprano, Alaynna Northrop, Shannon Kittell, Emma Kittell, Owen Merrifield, Annabelle Merrifield, Devyn Sprano, Kamryn Hanson, and Madison Hanson; his one great-grandson, Ryan Prior; and his siblings, Robert, Lydgia, Timothy, Elizabeth, Paul, Constance, and Stacy. He also had many brothers- and sisters-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Paul and Doris Normandy, and his brother William Normandy.

Jeff worked at Alderson Environmental Services for 13 years as a supervisor, doing mold and asbestos abatement, until his retirement in 2014.

Jeff was a man of few words but one of many expressions. You never knew when he would look at you and smile, stick his tongue out or maybe flip you off. Jeff was also known to randomly break out in a silly dance while singing a short crazy song. He would then look at you smile and say "F...- it if you can't take a joke". During his free time, Jeff enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, going for long drives, and cracking jokes. He loved to spoil his grandchildren and would tell their parents to just never mind as he would sneak them candy, cookies, or ice cream. Then just smile that evil smile saying he could do what he wants he's their Papa. He could often be found watching television and eating potato chips with his pets.

Services will be held privately. A public gathering honoring Jeff's life will be held at 2429 River Road, Duxbury on Saturday, June 13th at 3:30 pm. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Vermont Children's Hospital (https://give.uvmhealth.org/give/187998/#!/donation/checkout). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
03:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
Perkins-Parker Funeral Home - Waterbury
48 South Main Street /
Waterbury, VT 05676
(802) 244-7223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss Connie..
Portia White
Friend
June 9, 2020
Connie and family we are so very sorry to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Love you!! Many hugs!
Deb and Jim Sumner
Family
