Jeffrey L. Cohn
South Burlington - Jeffrey L. Cohn of South Burlington caught an express steam train to heaven on Saturday March 23rd, 2019 a move that surprised and saddened all of his family and his many friends. Jeff was born in New York City on January 20, 1952, spent much of his early childhood in Saddle Brook, NJ, and graduated from Saddle Brook High School in 1969, where he developed his life-long love of newspapers by running the New York Times subscription booth. During college, Jeff was very active with the UVM radio stations WRUV-AM & FM as a DJ and also as an administrator. He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the University of Vermont. He spent the next 10 years working for investment firms in New York City as a bank stock analyst before realizing his dream to move back to his beloved Vermont in 1984. He continued his investment career in New York City and Boston with weekly commutes from Vermont until 1996.
After retirement, he spent many happy hours reading multiple daily newspapers cover to cover, riding his bike, and volunteering for Local Motion, a homegrown organization that promotes bicycling.
Jeff was a staunch and true friend, a loving father, a talented barbecue genius, a lover of fine whiskey, an aficionado of free form radio and anything and everything to do with trains. He was naturally inquisitive, became a walking encyclopedia on any subject that interested him, and could have been the world's greatest docent in a wide variety of venues.
Jeff was pre-deceased by his parents, Sonja and Walter Cohn, and is survived by his son Mason; his sister Arlene Cohn of Glen Rock, NJ; his brother and sister-in-law Randy and Lucie Cohn of Hackettstown, NJ; four nieces and nephews; his beloved cat Paco, and a whole battalion of extended family and friends.
May his express train be outfitted with a sumptuous dining car, a vintage observation deck, and a luxurious passenger compartment for him and his fellow travelers Dave Van Ronk, Oscar Brand, and Joey Ramone!
Funeral services for Jeff will be held at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, 188 N. Prospect St. in Burlington, VT on Wednesday April 3rd at 10:00 am with interment to follow at the Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery at 319 Patchen Rd. in South Burlington, VT. Donations in Jeff's honor can be made to Local Motion, 1 Steele Street, Suite 103, Burlington, VT 05401.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019