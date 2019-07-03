|
|
Jeffrey McGail Maynes
- - Jeffrey McGail Maynes, born April 1st, 1954, passed away on Friday, June 28th, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and two children in their Huntington, Vermont home. Jeff is survived by his wife Amy L. Stark, daughter Hayley Maynes and son Connor Maynes, brother Peter Maynes and his children, Meghan and Sammy, and Jeff's sister Joan's son, Joshua Goldstein, along with several Stark in-laws. Jeff was predeceased by his parents Donald and Esther (Fiske) Maynes and his sister, Joan (Maynes) Goldstein.
Jeff grew up in Woodstock, Vermont with his parents, sister and brother. Growing up in Woodstock he spent countless memorable hours hunting in the woods with his brother and often spoke of the many miles they logged cross country skiing in the woods. Jeff often spoke of summers spent by the ocean in Maine with his grandparents and cousins, clamming and lobstering. During his winters in Vermont, he was an avid outdoorsman and skier, becoming one of the youngest first responders patrolling the local ski area. Jeff graduated from Woodstock High School in 1972, then made his way to Europe with his backpack before returning to study at the University of Vermont in Burlington, VT for the next two years. He worked briefly as a taxi driver before heading out cross country, landing in Darby, Montana.
In Darby, he started working for the United States Forest Service fighting forest fires, work which he loved. The challenges of such demanding, hard work, which he committed himself to as a young man, solidified his already strong work ethic. Jeff often spoke of Montana, his love of the people, pace of life and his experiences there. He enjoyed his friends, fishing, hunting, and hiking various mountain peaks with his golden retriever, Willie. Jeff frequently related stories of his friend, Rene, and their adventures trading friendly, all-in-fun, small bombs with the neighbor, Woofard, across the stream until their cannon exploded. Jeff cherished his friendships and fond memories of his time in Montana. Though he truly loved his life in Montana and had many incredible stories to tell, he moved back to Vermont to be closer to family.
Back in Vermont, he landed at Bolton Valley Ski Resort where he spent time on ski patrol, and then many years learning and running the snowmaking operation. Blasting license in hand, summers passed on the mountain drilling and blasting rock to make new trails, and installing massive lengths of snowmaking pipe. The most recent crazy blasting story told, Maynes was out in the open on a trail being blasted, once the dust and rubble had settled all that could be heard was Jeff howling with laughter. Jeff truly loved hard work and fun. During his years on the mountain, he met the love of his life, Amy. They danced at the Owens' wedding in August of 1981 and have been together ever since. Six months after meeting, Jeff proposed marriage to Amy on the Preacher trail at Bolton Valley on a glorious, sunny spring skiing day. After a not-so-brief engagement, Amy and Jeff married 13 years later on November 18th, 1994 and adoringly raised their two children, Hayley and Connor.
Inspired by his wife Amy's career in nursing, Jeff returned to college finishing first in his class with a degree in Professional Nursing from Norwich University of Northfield, VT in 1994. Jeff and Amy found their dream home in 1998, where they built a small oasis in Huntington, Vermont. He always said dogs should live as long as humans do. He took great joy in seeing the freedom his dogs had running through open fields around our home. All dogs seemed to love Jeff and the neighboring dogs knew that he was good for a daily treat.
His favorite place to be in the summer was at a family camp outside of Old Forge, NY by Woodhull Lake with his family and dogs, Scout and Hagrid. Whether exploring the islands, launching his kids on the rope swing - both to their delight and his wife's terror-filled smile or building firework shows with his kids to put on for other campers, he looked forward to his time on the lake every year. He described the feeling of first arriving to the lake each year with a sense of peace as you emerge from the woods to take in the easy lake breeze that fills your lungs and step out on the landing.
Jeff retired from his career as a Registered Nurse for the VNA of Addison County in the Fall of 2016. Jeff lived to see both of his children graduate from University; Hayley graduating from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and Connor, graduating with a dual degree of Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology in May 2019.
We have been fortunate to have lived with an incredibly brilliant, authentic, artistic, imaginative person. He took legends of pictures and home movies documenting his infinite love of family. We love him so much, he is deeply, sorely missed, and yet we do feel him near, his love is all around.
A gathering will be held to honor Jeff's life for friends and family to share memories with special words from those closest to him. The memorial will be at Jeff and Amy's home this Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at 1:00 PM. To celebrate Jeff's life and all the joy he brought to our lives, we ask that everyone dress in happy attire to represent the spirit of his amazing character and the love we shared with him. His favorite shirt was a Hawaiian shirt. We sincerely hope all will bring loving and humorous stories about Jeffrey. If you can't make it and have any stories, we would love to hear from you. Please send to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite dog rescue program in honor of Jeff's love of dogs.
Location: 570 Salvas Road, Huntington, VT 05462.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 3, 2019