Jeffrey Paul McGrath
Jeffrey Paul McGrath

Leicester - Jeffrey Paul McGrath, age 53, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Leicester.

Jeff was born in Middlebury on August 23 1967. He was the son of Thomas and Margaruiette (Stearns) McGrath. He grew up in the Vergennes & Ferrisburgh area, where he received his early education. He graduated from Vergennes Union High School, class 1985. He began his working career as a mechanic at Denecker Chevrolet in Vergennes. He had also worked at Berlin Kia in Williston and Shea Chevrolet and G Stone in Middlebury. He was presently employed as a Master Automotive Technician at Goss Dodge in South Burlington. Jeffrey was a Past President of Addison County Eagles in Vergennes. He loved camping with family and friends at area campsites. He was a hunter and fisherman and NASCAR fan. His passion was working on cars. Family and friends were most dear to him.

He is survived by two daughters; Cassandra L. McGrath and Ashley Booska both of Orwell, a brother; Keith L. McGrath & his soul mate; Andrea Porcello, of Bradenton, FL and his parents; Tom and Peggy McGrath of Orwell and the love of his life; Lisa Malinowski. He was predeceased by a brother Gerald McGrath in 1981.

A graveside committal service and burial will take place, October 15, 2020 at Noon, at the family lot, at North Ferrisburgh Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; AA.org

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home - Brandon
26 Franklin Street
Brandon, VT 05733
(802) 247-5704
