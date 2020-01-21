Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
(802) 895-3370
Jeffrey T. Payne

Jeffrey T. Payne Obituary
Jeffrey T. Payne

Charlotte - Jeffrey T. Payne, 62, of Charlotte, VT, passed away peacefully at home on January 19, 2020, with his loved ones at his side.

He was born in Salamanca, NY on March 29, 1957, the son of Thomas M. and Mary Lou (Easton) Payne. Jeffrey graduated from Brattleboro Union High School in 1975 and UVM in 1979. He was employed by the Burlington Police Department from 1980 - 1986, was a member of the Vermont Air Guard then started a long career with the U.S. Marshalls Service retiring in 2007. He was an avid UVM hockey fan and loved all animals especially his horses Marty and Ritz.

Jeffrey is survived by his life partner Chickadee and his family; sister Julie Elena Payne and her partner Robert Schwartz of Burlington and Jonathan Payne and his wife Denise of Woodland Hills, CA, his nephews Jesse Russell and his significant other Taryn of Burlington and Christopher Russell and his wife Chelsea of Essex and their daughters Lillian and Sophia. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas M. and Mary Lou Payne.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Chapel, 209 Falls Road, Shelburne, VT with a memorial service immediately following at 2:00 pm at the same location
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
