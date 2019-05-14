|
Jenene Patterson Edwards
Hyde Park - Jenene Patterson Edwards left this life to be with our Lord on May 13, 2019.
Jenene Audrey Patterson was born on May 6, 1941 in Burlington, Vermont. She was the daughter of Harlan and Pearl Patterson. Jenene lived the first 13 years of her life in Waterville before her family moved to Jeffersonville. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1959 and from Champlain College in 1960.
Jenene married Gale Edwards on June 3, 1961 in Jeffersonville and raised their family there.
Jenene worked at the Merchants Bank and later at the Union Bank for many years until her retirement. After their retirement, she and Gale spent a lot of time traveling and especially enjoyed their trip through Yellowstone National Park. They later moved to North Carolina for four years. Returning to Vermont, they lived in Fairfax until Gale's death in 2012. Jenene later moved to Hyde Park where she lived until her death.
In her younger years she enjoyed fishing and was in a bowling league. She was an avid Red Sox fan, watching every game that she could. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting, and would never say 'no' to a car ride and lunch out.
Jenene is survived by her son, Craig, and his wife Debbie of Wolcott, and her daughter, Shawna, and her husband Eric Hanley of Jeffersonville. Also surviving are her 5 wonderful grandchildren, Desirae, Carson, and Brady Edwards and Justin and Nick Marsh. Jenene also left 6 great grandchildren, Gavin, Jarren, Ayla, Wyllow, Josephine, and Jaxx. She is also survived by her very special friend, Sandi Tilton.
Jenene was predeceased by her husband, Gale; her son, Ross; her sister, Sheryl; granddaughter, Alexa; her mom and dad; and her wonderful grandmother, Mildred Bonnett.
The funeral will be at Waterville Union Church on Sunday, May 19, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of the funeral at 2:00PM. Interment will be at the Jeffersonville Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterville Union Church, 37 Church Street, Waterville, VT 05492.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019