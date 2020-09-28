Jennifer Lee Mayville



Great Barrington, MA - JENNIFER LEE MAYVILLE, 61, of 320 Maple Ave, Great Barrington, MA, died Thursday, September 24, 2020, of natural causes at Berkshire Medical Center. Before coming to The Berkshires, three years ago, she had lived in Burlington, VT, for the majority of her life. Born in Pittsfield, MA, a daughter of Anita Louise Carpenter and Harry David Floyd, she graduated from Taconic High School in Pittsfield, MA.



Whenever she had the chance, Jennifer loved adventures on the beaches of Lake Champlain with her family. She was always intuitive with her children, very loving and thoughtful. She was a home health aide, dreamed of being a model or an airline stewardess and had a passion for music and knitting. She could never go without her coffee, light and sweet, just like her.



Jennifer was a proud mother of six children who she leaves behind; Anthony Brogna of Burlington, VT, Nicholas Brogna of Clifton Park, NY, Frank Brogna of Clifton Park, NY, Paul Brogna of Brooklyn, NY, Jeannette Mayville of Saratoga, NY, Donald Mayville of Burlington, VT, as well as a beloved grandmother of six beautiful grandchildren; her three siblings, Zachary Floyd of Pueblo, CO, and Eric S. Floyd of Pittsfield, MA, Janice Floyd of Clifton Park, NY. She also leaves behind her beloved aunt, Virginia Griffin of Schoharie, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, second husband Richard Rey Mayville and two siblings, David Floyd and Dean Carpenter.



SERVICE: Graveside service for JENNIFER LEE MAYVILLE, who died Thursday, September 24, 2020, will be held at 12pm on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Waterbury, VT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Mayville may be made to Timberlyn Heights Residents Fund, 320 Maple Ave, Great Barrington, MA 01230.









