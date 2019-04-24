Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Mudgett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse A. Mudgett


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jesse A. Mudgett Obituary
Jesse A. Mudgett

So. Burlington - Jesse A. Mudgett, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from cancer, at Burlington Health & Rehab.

He was born on June 24, 1949 in Winchester, NH to William E., Sr. and Emma C. (Sumner) Mudgett. He was a chef with Saga, Sodexo and Marriott Foods at the UVM Food Services.

He will be remembered as a good soul and was always nice to everyone.

Jesse leaves 4 sisters: Lydia Badger, Sharon Mudgett, Louella Rodger and Sally Mudgett; his sister-in-law, Anna Mudgett and special friends, the Bessette and Moquin Families.

Private Services are planned. Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now