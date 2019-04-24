|
Jesse A. Mudgett
So. Burlington - Jesse A. Mudgett, 69, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from cancer, at Burlington Health & Rehab.
He was born on June 24, 1949 in Winchester, NH to William E., Sr. and Emma C. (Sumner) Mudgett. He was a chef with Saga, Sodexo and Marriott Foods at the UVM Food Services.
He will be remembered as a good soul and was always nice to everyone.
Jesse leaves 4 sisters: Lydia Badger, Sharon Mudgett, Louella Rodger and Sally Mudgett; his sister-in-law, Anna Mudgett and special friends, the Bessette and Moquin Families.
Private Services are planned. Elmwood-Meunier in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019