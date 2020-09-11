Jesse Cope



Guthrie, Kentucky - Jesse Cope, age 55, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas at Texoma Medical Center.



He was born in Elkton, Kentucky on September 14, 1964. His father was Jesse Cope Sr. and his mother was Annie Virginia Cope. He graduated from the Todd County School District where he received his highschool diploma. He also attended some college at Burlington College, Vermont. He received his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate in Christian Theology and Divinity through International Miracle Institute, Pensacola, Florida.



He ministered and spread the Gospel for many years as an outreach pastor and youth leader.



He was married to Clea Cope for 24 years. They worked together and ministered as a team and individually.



Jesse Cope worked for the Burlington School district of Vermont for 27 years. He was a dedicated educator, who had so much compassion for his students. He was a mentor, coach, friend, and confident to many. He went above and beyond in his work and made a major impact in his community and in the lives of everyone he encountered. He reached out and supported students and families in need and his words of wisdom and encouragement changed lives. Jesse's smile would light up a room. He was a great listener, and loved to make people happy. He loved to play and coach basketball and enjoyed music.



He was a man after God's own heart, fearlessly protective and wise because of his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He will always be with us until we can join him again one day.



Jesse adored his family.



He was a supportive and dedicated son, father, husband, grandfather, cousin, uncle and nephew. He was survived by his wife, Clea Cope, his mother, Annie Virginia Cope, his daughter, Kesia Cope, his son, Joseph Cope and his wife Yolanda Pimentel, and his grandson, Josiah Cope.









