1/1
Jesse Cope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jesse Cope

Guthrie, Kentucky - Jesse Cope, age 55, went to be with the Lord, September 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas at Texoma Medical Center.

He was born in Elkton, Kentucky on September 14, 1964. His father was Jesse Cope Sr. and his mother was Annie Virginia Cope. He graduated from the Todd County School District where he received his highschool diploma. He also attended some college at Burlington College, Vermont. He received his Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate in Christian Theology and Divinity through International Miracle Institute, Pensacola, Florida.

He ministered and spread the Gospel for many years as an outreach pastor and youth leader.

He was married to Clea Cope for 24 years. They worked together and ministered as a team and individually.

Jesse Cope worked for the Burlington School district of Vermont for 27 years. He was a dedicated educator, who had so much compassion for his students. He was a mentor, coach, friend, and confident to many. He went above and beyond in his work and made a major impact in his community and in the lives of everyone he encountered. He reached out and supported students and families in need and his words of wisdom and encouragement changed lives. Jesse's smile would light up a room. He was a great listener, and loved to make people happy. He loved to play and coach basketball and enjoyed music.

He was a man after God's own heart, fearlessly protective and wise because of his relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. He will always be with us until we can join him again one day.

Jesse adored his family.

He was a supportive and dedicated son, father, husband, grandfather, cousin, uncle and nephew. He was survived by his wife, Clea Cope, his mother, Annie Virginia Cope, his daughter, Kesia Cope, his son, Joseph Cope and his wife Yolanda Pimentel, and his grandson, Josiah Cope.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
I worked alongside Jesse at Burlington High School for many years. Jesse was a great guy who advocated for students who often had very few, if any, supporters. His smile and sense of humor affected everyone. This is a huge loss; Jesse made the world a much better place simply because HE was in it. This is sad news. My best to Jesse's family.








Gene Nelson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved