Jesse Ralph Watkins II
Jesse Ralph Watkins II, lover of Life and Humanity, passed on August 24, 2020.
Jesse was born in 1934, in New York City, to Catherine Lillian Hammond, and Jesse Ralph Watkins, Sr. A child piano prodigy, Jesse studied under Eva Marshall through a Ford Foundation Scholarship and played a concert at Carnegie Hall at fifteen. Jesse won a scholarship to Juilliard at sixteen, but was pulled away from music by the practical concerns of the world, and studied electrical engineering at New York Institute of Technology. Jesse was the first black electrical technician for both AT&T and Xerox in New York, and later worked for the EPA in NYC in the same domain. Jesse faced tremendous obstacles in his professional life due to systemic racism, and prevailed through sheer force of spirit and will.
Jesse studied mechanical engineering at UVM, and swiftly fell in love with Vermont, "God's Country", the state he called home for decades. Jesse worked at General Dynamics, for the Department of Defense and Homeland Security, Bombardier, and the Vermont Immigration Naturalization Service Center. Ever the entrepreneur, Jesse ran two companies under JRW Enterprises specializing in air and hydronic systems and the painting and cleaning of steel structures.
Jesse was accepted to West Point but declined, and served in the armed forces soon after they were desegregated. He was drafted into the Korean War and rose to the rank of sergeant. Jesse asked to be transferred to the front but worked in air traffic control instead. He later served in the Naval Reserves and was a member of the Vermont Air National Guard for decades, and was given an honorable discharge. He would have been one of the nation's first black air traffic controllers, assured a job by a perfect score on his exam, if race hadn't been a factor.
Jesse loved serving his community and was active in The Special Olympics
, the Boys and Girls Club, and AmeriCorps, from which he received a certificate of national service. Jesse was also Vermont's first black Police Commissioner for the City of Burlington.
Jesse had a smile like the sun, and was filled with incredible energy, strength and unflagging optimism. He was a fifth don black belt Judo master, excellent tennis player, an avid fan of Shakespeare and a true Beethoven groupie. He is survived by his three children Steven Watkins, Sara Hunter Starbeck and Sybil Geddes, son-in-law Brad Geddes and granddaughter Elora Sybil Geddes. He leaves behind cherished nieces and nephews, extended family and many beloved friends from all walks of life. Everyone was welcome in Jesse's heart, and all who knew him can hear his voice in the phrase "Strong as a lion, and twice as fierce!".