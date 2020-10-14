Jie Yang
South Burlington - Jie Yang, 64, died unexpectedly of cardiovascular complications at his longtime home in South Burlington, Vermont on October 10, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1956 in An Shan, China to Yang Yu Ying and Chen Shi Ming. A man of great intellect, Jie received his Bachelor's degree in Physics from Nanjing University in 1982. Due to placing 2nd place in the CUSPEA exam, one of the greatest accomplishments as a Chinese college student at the time, Jie won a full scholarship to Princeton University for his PhD in Physics which he completed in 1987. Afterwards, he conducted his postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago, furthered his research at the University of Virginia, and then eventually became a tenured professor of physics at the University of Vermont.
Jie was a considerate man who was always happy and at peace. He was a role model for healthy living who enjoyed morning runs and hikes with his family and friends. Following those activities, Jie could often be found relaxing on the couch either watching sports or reading history books. He especially loved watching the Patriots and talking about football with his son.
More than anything else, Jie will be remembered for being a loving and dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife Lijiang Lee Wang, son Jeffrey Yang, daughter Kailey Yang, the families of his sisters Yang Ying and Yang Pin, and extended families on his wife's side. He cherished holidays with his sister-in-law Yaping Wang's Boston-based family. He provided love and support for his wife's career at IBM, and it was his greatest pride to see his son graduate from Princeton and his daughter studying at MIT. He did everything to protect his family, guide them towards their goals, and provide an environment full of joy.
An hour of Visitation will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Ready Funeral South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made in Jie's name to a charity of your choice
