Jill Marie Piche
Colchester - Jill Marie Piche, 71, of Colchester, VT passes way peacefully on August 27 with her husband and children by her side. She was born March 25, 1949 in Plattsburgh, NY the daughter of Fred and Margaret Coolaw and brother of James Coolaw. Throughout her childhood she called the small town of Redford, NY home, a place that continued to have special meaning for her throughout her life. Jill was an exceptional student while attending Salaz Academy and Saranac High School, and was a member of the National Honor Society in the graduating class of 1966. She went on to graduate from Our Lady of Victory in Plattsburgh and worked in the healthcare field throughout her professional career.
In 1996 Jill met the love of her life, Bernard Piche, and married him on August 6, 1999 beginning a journey of love and laughter over the next 20 years. Jill was a devoted wife and mother, and her love and dedication to her family was unwavering. Her good nature, easy laugh, and feisty sense of humor left very few dull moments, and resulted in highly entertaining marital banter with Bernie. She was a caring and generous soul, and her kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Jill loved reading, music, animals, and had an affinity for antiques. She was passionate and committed to her faith in God. A longtime resident, Jill was an active member of Holy Cross parish community for over 40 years.
Jill was predeceased by her parents and brother, as well as many members of her extended family. She is survived by her husband Bernie, as well as her sons Joseph Beauchemin of Colchester, and James Beauchemin, his wife Joleen and their three children Francesca, Berkley, and Nico of Eagle, Idaho, as well as step-son Jason Piche of Austin, Texas. Jill's grandchildren brought particular joy to their "Mimi", who now posses the world's most dedicated guardian angel.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA Hospice nurses and aides Nancy and Malinda.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.