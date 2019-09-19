|
Jim Machia
Fairfax - Jim Machia passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15th 2019. Visiting hours will be held at AW Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax today September 19th from 5-8 pm. A celebration of life service will be held at United Church of Fairfax at 11 am tomorrow Friday September 20th. Graveside service will follow at Sanderson Corners Cemetery in Fairfax. Please visit www.awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019