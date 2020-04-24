|
Jo Ann Bartlett Poquette
Jo Ann Bartlett Poquette passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Respite House after a courageous battle with cancer, with her two sons at her side. She was 66 years old. Jo Ann was born in Burlington on March 27, 1954 and was a lifelong Vermonter. Jo Ann was a dedicated and loving mother. Becoming a grandmother was one of her greatest gifts. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren who brought her so much joy and happiness. Jo Ann was a passionate gardener and lover of nature and she had a great sense of humor. Jo Ann was well-loved by everyone. Jo Ann was predeceased by her parents, Barbara and Ernest Bartlett. She is survived by her two sons, Derek Poquette, and his wife Krista and their three sons Riley, Noah and Joel, along with her son Lucas Poquette and his wife Lynn and their two daughters Amber and Skylar, her older brother Steve Bartlett and younger brother John Bartlett and their families, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank her home hospice nurses as well as everyone at the McClure Miller Respite House for the incredible care she received. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jo Ann to the Chittenden Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct, South Burlington, VT 05403. Services will be held at the family cemetery in Franklin, Vermont on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020