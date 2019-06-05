|
Jo Anne Pearce
Winooski - Jo Anne Pearce, age 63, died peacefully Monday, June 3, 2019 following a long illness. She was born on April 21st, 1956 in Denville, New Jersey, the daughter of Homer Sabourin and Day Bogolioli. She was a graduate of the Essex Junction High School, class of 1972.
Jo Anne is survived by her loving siblings, John Sabourin, Jean Sabourin and Judi Bean. Her children Jason Peake and Michelle Burbo. Her beloved granddaughter Cheyenne and her great grandbaby Skylee, as well as, Michael Pearce, Jonathan Pearce, Anthony Pearce-Eaton and Mercedez Pearce. She was predeceased by her mother Day Bogolioli in 2018 and her father Homer Sabourin in 1983.
She was a well-known friendly face at the Richmond Cumberland Farms, as her smile was always complimented by her eclectic collection of earnings. She always had a glow in her eyes that could light a thousand rooms. She loved spending time with her granddaughter Cheyenne and great granddaughter Skylee and doing crafts, especially hook rugs.
There will be no visiting hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019, 2:00 pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019, 2:00 pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Jo Anne's name to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 5, 2019