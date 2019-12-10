|
Jo-Anne (Blood) Stapler
Jo-Anne (Blood) Stapler, DVM crossed the rainbow bridge on November 15, 2019 at the age of 63 after 34 years of fiercely, fearlessly and gracefully battling the wicked and unrelenting breast cancer beast. Jo-Anne passed peacefully on her beautiful farm near Ocala, FL surrounded by those she loved most, including her dogs, cats and horses. Our hearts are broken, and we will miss her terribly.
Jo-Anne was born on February 11, 1956 in Glen Ridge, NJ to Ernest Benjamin Blood and Virginia Euclid Pierce Blood and was the youngest of five children. She is survived by her husband Christopher Lee Stapler, her brothers Ernest Benjamin Blood Jr, and William Artell Blood and sister Susan Anne Blood Luhrs. Her older sister, Nancy Margaret Blood, predeceased her. She has many nieces and nephews.
Jo-Anne was two when the family moved to Great Barrington, MA and then to Burlington, VT. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1974. She fell in love with all creatures great and small when she was a small child. Day 1, First grade Assignment: Draw something of interest. Jo-Anne drew a horse. As she grew, she continued to surround herself with her beloved horses and make caring for animals her life's mission.
In 1985, when Jo-Anne was 29 years old, she began her battle with breast cancer; it did not slow her down. Two years later in 1987, Jo-Anne married the love of her life, Chris Stapler, and went back to school to obtain her undergraduate degree with honors from the University of Florida. Breast cancer struck again in 1991, and undaunted, Jo-Anne continued to pursue her dream and graduated from the University of Florida School of Veterinary Medicine in 1996.
Bobcats, Dogs, Cats, Kangaroos, Rabbits, Monkeys---Dr. Jo-Anne Stapler welcomed all creatures into her Citra, FL veterinary practice and looked after each one with utmost compassion and exceptional medical care. Dr. Stapler also recognized the incredible human-animal bond and dedicated her life to helping pet owners understand and navigate the best care for their beloved furry family members. She never turned away from an animal in need and was devoted to underdogs everywhere. Jo-Anne practiced veterinary medicine for 22 years.
Jo-Anne is an inspiration to all who were Blessed to know her. She was a beautiful soul inside and out who lived life full throttle; she was fearless, courageous, and embraced everything that life had to offer. Like the animals she loved, she focused on what she could do and not what she couldn't. She continued to hike and cycle throughout Italy and South Africa while battling brain and liver cancer. She had her black belt in Tae Kwon Do, loved cookies, any physical exercise and every touch point with an animal. She is loved and missed by every single one of us and will live in our hearts forever. There are no funeral arrangements at this time; however, in the future there will be a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, Jo asked that you donate to your favorite humane society or pet shelter.
