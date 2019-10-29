|
Joan A. Audet
Cornwall - Joan A. Audet 87, died Saturday afternoon October 26, 2019 surrounded by her family at Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury.
She was born January 14, 1932 in Addison, the daughter of Alexis and Elizabeth (Boivin) Dubois. She attended Presentation of Mary High School in Granby, Quebec and graduated in 1950.
On March 26, 1951 she married Henry Audet of Shoreham, VT. They purchased a neighboring farm in Cornwall in 1953, where they raised their family.
Joan was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and taught Catechism and Junior Catholic Daughters of America. She was a Cornwall Home Dem member and a 4-H Leader. She volunteered at Neat Repeats for over 25 years and she worked at Addison County Home Health and Hospice for 14 years. She was a master at baking many favorites for family gatherings. She is especially known for her bunny cake and raspberry custard pie at Easter, caramel corn and whoopie pies at Halloween, molasses cookies and penuche fudge at Christmas. She was fond of cardinals, car rides, maple creemees, Rosie's Restaurant, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She loved her sweets: black jellybeans, peppermint patties, and Snickers to name a few.
She is survived by her children, Paul Audet, of Cornwall, Rene Audet (Donna) of Cornwall, Jean Rheaume (Lawrence) of Orwell, Leo Audet (Sara) of Cornwall and Lena Steele (Eric) of Addison. By her grandchildren, Renee, Erin, Jared, Jennifer, Michelle, Bridget, Olivia, Cody and Wade, and by her six great-grandchildren. Also, by several brother and sister in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Louis Audet, and by her siblings, Roger, Philip, George, Marcel and Carmen.
The family would like to recognize the truly wonderful staff of Addison County Home Health and Hospice, Shard Villa, and Helen Porter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for making the last several months of her life truly blessed ones.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Addison County Home Health and Hospice at P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753 or to Shard Villa at 1177 Shard Villa Road, Salisbury, VT 05769.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019