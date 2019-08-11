|
Joan Carolyn Jarvis
Essex Junction - Joan Carolyn Jarvis passed away on July 22, 2019. She now rests in peace in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. Joan was born on August 15, 1939, to Armond and Ada Cauchon. She grew up in Winooski, Vermont where she graduated from Winooski High School in 1957. Later on in life, she went back to school and received a degree in Social Work, with high honors. She married Leonard Jarvis in 1957 and had six children.
Joan loved to read, garden, spend time with her children in the pool, and loved nature. She was a very intelligent, compassionate, kind and caring person. She had a heart for those most vulnerable, including children, the elderly, and the sick/suffering. She was known and loved by many, and she will be missed by all.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Karen Jarvis (1998). She is survived by her former husband, Leonard Jarvis, five of her six children, Mark Jarvis, Judy Jarvis, Brad Jarvis, Cheryl Jarvis Wittmann and Scott Jarvis; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; and siblings Douglas Cauchon, Craig Cauchon, Barbara Roberts and Carole Sabourin.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019