South Burlington - Joan Kathleen (Conway) Case of South Burlington, and formerly of Pittsford, died at her home on November 26, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Burlington Roman Catholic Church. To view, the complete obituary please visitbhttp://www.readyfuneral.com/obituary/
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
