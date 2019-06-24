|
Joan N. Eicker
Burlington - Joan N. Eicker, a long-time resident of Burlington VT, died on May 22, 2019 after succumbing to an aggressive form of ovarian cancer. Joan was born on March 2, 1956 in West Springfield, MA. However, at an early age Joan and her family relocated to a suburb of Detroit where the children were able to take advantage of excellent educational opportunities. In elementary and high school, Joan excelled scholastically and athletically, swimming competitively and playing on the basketball teams. She then attended the University of MI in Ann Arbor where she earned her Bachelor of Science (Biomedical Engineering) and MD degrees. Her interest in Internal Medicine brought her to Burlington, VT where she completed a residency in the early eighties. She remained on staff at the University of VT working as an Internist at the Fletcher-Allen Health Care Facility until she retired about a decade ago to care for her parents. Years prior to her retirement, Joan had undertaken additional certification in Sports Medicine and Rehab that eventually led her to becoming a physician for the National Women's Hockey Team-a position that she truly enjoyed.
Joan was an avid Vermonter who greatly appreciated its beauty and outdoor opportunities: She enjoyed hiking, skiing, biking, sailboarding and kayaking. She had two other loves that also sustained her---the companionship of her Golden Retrievers (Cady, Alta and Tala) and her commitment to helping people (students, athletes, patients, friends, relatives, and family). That her dedication and efforts were highly valued was evident by the grateful letters of appreciation that she received from many patients and their families throughout the years.
Joan leaves behind three siblings and their partners, four nephews and their spouses and children. She was predeceased by her parents Carl (2015) and Dorothy (2019). The family wishes to thank all of the physicians, nursing staff and students at and/or associated with UVM Gyne-Oncological Surgery; Heme-Oncology; and Internal Medicine Services as well as with the McClure-Miller Respite House. The loving care, compassion and clinical expertise that Joan received at all of these facilities was outstanding and a comfort to her and her family.
A private memorial will be held in the future. For friends wishing to make donations in Joan's memory, please consider contributing to the GCS Project (gcsproject.org) and/or to the McClure Miller Respite House (uvmhomehealth.org/hospice), Colchester, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 24, 2019