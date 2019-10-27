|
Joanna Davies Boyle
Today, God got one of his angels back. It is with profound sadness that we announce that our mother, Joanna Davies Boyle, has left us to be with the love of her life, our father Francis. She was his tiny little Welshwoman, who was really ten-feet tall when you factor in the love she had for her family.
Our mother personified the meaning of the fierceness of motherhood. No children could have been more loved, or more cherished than the six of us were. She was most happy when she had her children, and her beloved grandchildren, around her. We would be remiss if we didn't mention that one of her happiest moments on earth was when her Philadelphia Eagles finally won the Super Bowl.
Our mother was born in Philadelphia, PA, on August 4th, 1934, to Henry and Margaret Davies. Although she was tiny in stature, she was extremely athletic, having played field hockey in the goalie position, and softball, in, naturally, the catchers' position. She met our dad, Francis, at Philadelphia National Bank, and they married in 1956. While traveling to Quebec City for their honeymoon, they decided then and there that Vermont was the most beautiful place they'd ever seen, and was where they'd someday like to bring their future children. 17 years and 6 children later, they fulfilled their dream and moved their family to Vermont. It wasn't easy to leave their entire support systems in Philadelphia, but their children meant everything to them. There was hardship, and Mom made sacrifices for her family happily, with no complaints, knowing that Vermont was where we were supposed to be. She had a long career at Chittenden Bank, and was liked and respected by everyone who knew her. She kept working well into her seventies. She was not one to be idle for long.
Mom leaves behind her six children: Eloise Boyle, Francis J. Boyle, Jr., Mary Anne Furtado, Susan Dubie, Miriam Boyle, and David Boyle. She dearly loved her daughter-in-law, Joan Wagner, David's wife, and Kathleen Lathrop, Francis' life partner. When it came to her two sons-in-law, Jim Grams & John Dubie, she loved them as if they were her own sons. She leaves six grandchildren behind who absolutely adored her: Clarissa and Johnny Dubie, Julia and Danny Wagner, and Isaac and Nate Grams. She also leaves behind her sister, Leona, whom she loved very much, and her nieces Margaret, Kathi-Jo and Eileen, and nephew Raymond, all of whom also had our mother's love. Mom was very much looking forward to seeing her first grandchild, Clarissa, get married to her fiancé, Collin Cain, next October. Not to be left out is Satchel, Mom's most recent furry feline friend, who will wander the house for a while, wondering where his person is.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Marilyn, and the dearest friend Mom ever had, Barbara Maietta. We take comfort in knowing that she no longer needs to pine for her love, Francis, and now they can be together again.
There will be no visiting hours, and a memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Vermont Respite House, where she was lovingly cared for in her last few days, or the Humane Society of Chittenden County.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019