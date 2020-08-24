Joanne M. Martel
WIlliston - Joanne M Martel, 67, of Williston, VT, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was born on August 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Jerome Martel and Lorraine (Bissette).
Joanne grew up on the family dairy farm in Williston. She worked hard doing chores on the farm. She always loved chatting and reminiscing about the old times growing up with cousins and friends. She always had her pet dogs. She just lost her last loved one, Jazzy within the past month.
Joanne graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School Class of 1971. She worked at a number of small companies before landing at IBM. She was so proud at her promotions and awards while working there.
Joanne enjoyed doing ceramics for several years with her mother and friends. She loved to give them away for gifts. She was known for her jokes, better yet, for lack of being able to tell them! It was funnier to watch her read her notes so she could get it right, and still mess it up.
She adored one very special great nephew that loved to visit her, John Manchester and his mom Laurie. She loved to buy the kids little gift and send cards with money. She loved it if the gifts were noisy and annoying. She always loved a good laugh.
She also adored her aunt, Emily Lesage that she loved to spend time with. She treasured all the memories they made together.
Joanne is survived by her son Lance Martel of Essex Jct. and her mother Lorraine Martel of Williston. She is survived by two sisters, Jean Davis and her husband Jeff of Hinesburg and Nancy Breiner and her husband Charles of Williston. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her father Jerome Martel and her brother-in-law John (Jack) Hassett.
A Celebration of Life will be held on top of Martel Hill at 1:00 on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Please bring appropriate attire for the weather. The hill is an open space and you will need to bring your own seating. Martel Hill is located at 351 Ledgewood Drive, Williston, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to st. Judeat the following link: http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JoanneMarteIMemoriaIFund
. If you are unable to use this link, please feel free to mail any donations to Nancy Breiner, 103 Hassett Lane,Williston, VT05495 and donations will be forward to St. Jude. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation a member of the LaVigne Funeral Home family.