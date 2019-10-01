|
|
Joanne Marie Kane
Joanne Marie Kane, 90, has passed away in the Lima Memorial Hospital, Ohio on Sept. 16, 2019, following a short illness. She passed quickly and peacefully with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchild by her side.
Joanne was born in Royal Oak, Michigan on Sept 17, 1928 to the late Miles and Vera Marks. She attended Colorado University and Michigan State, where she received bachelor's degree in fine arts. Joanne was an avid artist, working with clay, oils and watercolors, sketching and various crafts. Before her marriage she worked as a teacher of art to children, and as a draft person.
Joanne married John Michael Kane and relocated to Orlando Florida, where they had two daughters - Elizabeth and Jennifer. After a few years and a few more relocations they moved to Williston Vt, where they lived for most of their lives.
Joanne was a keen craft person and was a member of the Vermont Hand Crafters. She learned the art of creating colonial corn dolls from corn husks gathered from Vermont fields. She was well known for her unique dolls and formed her own business called "Kane Korn Dolls". She was heavily involved in the New England craft circuits, where she used to sell her dolls to people that would visit the shows to collect her dolls from all over the country.
Joanne lost her husband John, a WW2 veteran, in Nov 1999. She continued to reside in Williston VT until a time came for her to be closer to loved ones, when she relocated to Lima OH to be closer with her daughter Jennifer and family.
She is survived by two children - Elizabeth Steedman (husband Angus Steedman) who reside in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Jennifer Smith (partner Darren Zimmerman) who resides in Lima OH close to her three children S.Alexander Smith (Wife Annie Smith, daughter Tegan), Samuel A.Smith and W.Maxwell Smith. Burial will take place at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Vt in the fall of 2020. Following the burial, a celebration of Joanne's life will take place. More details on the burial and memorial will be announced closer to the date once organized with the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019