|
|
Jody Lee Bushey
Jacksonville, FL - Jody Lee Bushey, 59, passed away May 31, 2019. He was born May 14, 1960, in Colchester, VT, the son of Ormond Bushey Sr. and Anita W. Companion Bushey.
He moved to Jacksonville, FL 15 years ago from Essex Junction, VT. Jody was a construction contractor and worked most of his life within the construction business. He enjoyed the outdoors.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Amber Bushey; son, Chet Bushey; his mother, Anita Companion Bushey; father, Ormond Bushey, Sr.; a brother, Eugene Bushey; half brothers, Leroy Bushey, Francis Maxfield, and Leo Maxfield; and a half sister, Lois Booska.
Survivors include his son, Kyle Bushey; two brothers, Ormond Bushey, Jr. and Richard Bushey; two sisters, Cindy Desso and Amber Bouvier; half brothers and sisters, Joan Mahoney, Willard Bushey, Rene Maxfield and Betty Ann Rosenberry; granddaughter, Nevaeh Bushey; his former wife, Barbara Cota; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by one of dearest friends and roommate, Ebereth Pillaca.
Mr. Bushey's online obituary may be viewed and condolences left at www.greenpinefuneral.com. Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home, Yulee, FL.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 9, 2019