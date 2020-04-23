Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
John A. Bossi

John A. Bossi Obituary
John A. Bossi

South Burlington - John A. Bossi, lifetime resident of South Burlington, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020, after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of John's life will be held later with formal notice to follow.

Donations in John's memory may be made to: Burlington Elks Lodge #916, Scholarship Fund, Attention: Jack Murray, MD, Scholarship Chair, 925 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408, or the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor, North, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405, on-line at

http://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter.

Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. To view a complete obituary or share condolences with the family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
