John A. Bossi
South Burlington - John A. Bossi, lifetime resident of South Burlington, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020, after an extended illness, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of John's life will be held later with formal notice to follow.
Donations in John's memory may be made to: Burlington Elks Lodge #916, Scholarship Fund, Attention: Jack Murray, MD, Scholarship Chair, 925 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05408, or the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor, North, 89 Beaumont Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405, on-line at
http://www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter.
