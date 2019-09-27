|
|
In Loving Memory
John A. Brownell
It's hard to believe a whole year has gone by without us hearing your encouraging voice & heartfelt laughter, & feeling your loving presence. We speak your name every day. You are always on our minds & forever in our hearts. We are so thankful for all the time we had with you & are blessed that you helped make us as independent & as strong as you did, to be able to continue to heal & try to find a new kind of normal with you missing from our team.
We miss you
so very much!
Love you always,
Diana, Candy, Loudon, & Tod xo
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 27, 2019